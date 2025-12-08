Perine rushed six times for 31 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's Week 14 loss to Buffalo. He also returned two kickoffs for 49 yards.

As usual, Chase Brown worked as Cincinnati's clear lead back, but he managed just 23 yards on 12 carries (albeit with a touchdown on the ground and another through the air). Perine was much more efficient with 31 yards on just six carries, though he didn't get into the end zone. Perine has posted a hearty 5.2 YPC on the campaign; however, he's averaged a modest 24.4 rush yards per contest as Brown's backup, so he isn't likely to have much fantasy value unless Brown were to miss time.