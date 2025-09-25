Bengals' Samaje Perine: Practices fully Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perine (thumb) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Perine was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Vikings, but it's evidently not serious, and the veteran running back should handle his normal role as the Bengals' preferred option in pass protection out of the backfield. Perine has extremely minimal fantasy appeal while Chase Brown is healthy.
