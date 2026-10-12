Perine rushed 14 times for 68 yards while catching both of his targets for 10 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win over Miami.

Perine surprisingly logged one more carry than starting running back Chase Brown (13) in the contest. Additionally, although he saw two fewer targets than Brown, Perine was able to reach paydirt in the second quarter, reeling in a six-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow. Perine remains a highly valuable handcuff option for fantasy managers with Chase Brown on their rosters. Through five games, the 31-year-old has rushed 27 times for 110 yards while reeling in seven of 10 targets for 61 yards and a score.