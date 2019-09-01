The Bengals claimed Perine off waivers Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Perine earned steady praise from Redskins coach Jay Gruden throughout spring and summer, but the team ultimately didn't need another power runner behind Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson. The 2017 fourth-round pick now gets a better opportunity in Cincinnati, where Rodney Anderson just suffered a season-ending knee injury and fellow rookie Trayveon Williams is dealing with a foot issue. Perine will slot in third or fourth on the depth chart, behind college teammate Joe Mixon and No. 2 running back Giovani Bernard.

