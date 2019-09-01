Bengals' Samaje Perine: Rejoins Mixon in Cincinnati
The Bengals claimed Perine off waivers Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Perine earned steady praise from Redskins coach Jay Gruden throughout spring and summer, but the team ultimately didn't need another power runner behind Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson. The 2017 fourth-round pick now gets a better opportunity in Cincinnati, where Rodney Anderson just suffered a season-ending knee injury and fellow rookie Trayveon Williams is dealing with a foot issue. Perine will slot in third or fourth on the depth chart, behind college teammate Joe Mixon and No. 2 running back Giovani Bernard.
More News
-
Samaje Perine: Jettisoned by Redskins•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Finishes up with 13 yards•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Back at practice•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Working with rehab group Sunday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Accrues 14 yards from scrimmage•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Impressing at OTAs•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with No. 1 back upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...