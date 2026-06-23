Bengals' Samaje Perine: Remains in backup mix behind Brown

Perine is set to reprise his backup role behind Chase Brown this coming season, John Sheeran of atozsports.com reports.

Like Brown, Perine is approaching the last year of his contract. In 15 regular-season contests during the 2025 campaign, Perine logged 382 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries, while adding 17 catches for 87 yards. As long as Brown remains healthy, Perine's fantasy value is modest, and it's also possible that 2025 sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks carves out more of a complementary role in 2026 after carrying just 16 times as a rookie. Rounding out Cincinnati's RB depth chart ahead of training camp are Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton, Kentrel Bullock and Jamal Haynes.