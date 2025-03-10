The Bengals are slated to sign Perine to a two-year contract worth up to $3.8 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Perine gets a chance to return to Cincinnati, where he played from 2020-22. The veteran pass-catching specialist figures to operate primarily as a change-of-pace option with the Bengals, with Chase Brown (ankle) standing atop the depth chart after a breakout 2024 campaign, and Zack Moss (neck) under contract for one more season. Across 17 regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2024, Perine rushed 20 times for 92 yards and a touchdown, while also securing 28 catches of 35 targets for 322 yards and a touchdown.