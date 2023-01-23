Perine had seven carries for 33 yards and another five catches for 31 yards in Sunday's AFC divisional-round win over the Bills.
The Bengals ran the ball well all day despite missing three starting offensive linemen. Joe Mixon took the lead and was great, but Perine was solid all day too.
