Perine had three carries for five yards and a goal line touchdown in the Bengals' rout of the Cardinals in Week 17. He also caught a pass for eight yards.

Perine played his lowest percentage of offensive snaps (31 percent) since Week 4, not counting when he got hurt in Week 9 early in the loss to the Bears. Perine has been playing through an ankle injury, so it makes a certain amount of sense that he's playing fewer snaps.