Perine had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Browns. He also had one catch for two yards on five targets.

On the touchdown, Perine broke a tackle and seemingly caught the Browns off-guard by bouncing outside. Perine had two drops among those five targets. With Joe Mixon back, Perine was back to a secondary role, but at least the red zone work made him fantasy-viable.

