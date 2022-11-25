Perine is poised to serve as the Bengals' starting running back Sunday against the Titans with Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out for the contest, James Rapien of SI.com reports.

Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site adds that Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams are candidates to see expanded roles with Mixon out of the lineup, but Perine profiles as the top option to replace Mixon as the team's lead man out of the backfield. Sunday, After Mixon's early exit in the Bengals' 37-30 win over the Steelers in Week 11, Perine recorded 11 carries for 30 yards and caught all four of his targets for 52 yards and three touchdowns.