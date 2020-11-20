Perine is expected to serve as the top backup to Giovani Bernard in the Bengals' game Sunday at Washington after head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Joe Mixon (foot) wouldn't play, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Mixon had already missed the Bengals' previous three games, but Perine only saw notable volume behind Bernard in the last two contests, garnering 11 and eight touches in Weeks 8 and 10, respectively. Even that modest level of usage may be somewhat unreliable going forward should Mixon miss more time, as Perine only received four touches through the first three quarters of last week's 36-10 loss to the Steelers before getting more work in the final 15 minutes of the blowout while Bernard rested. Assuming Sunday's game versus the Football Team proves more competitive, Perine and third-stringer Trayveon Williams may be subbed in only occasionally while Bernard takes on a three-down role.