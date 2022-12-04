With Joe Mixon (concussion) inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Perine is in line to see an expanded role in the Bengals' Week 13 backfield.

While Mixon was sideline in last weekend's 20-16 win over the Titans, Perine logged 17 carries for 58 yards and a TD to go along with four catches (on seven targets) for 35 yards. This time around Perine figures to log the bulk of the Bengals' backfield touches once again, with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans on hand in reserve, a context that gives the 2017 fourth-rounder Week 13 fantasy lineup utility.