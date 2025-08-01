Following the recent release of Zack Moss, Perine and Tahj Brooks are in line to serve as the top complementary options behind top back Chase Brown, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox19.com reports.

Per Goldsmith, Brown -- who handled 229 carries in 16 regular-season games in 2024 -- remains on track to handle the majority of the team's RB snaps this year, while Perine figures to factor in on passing downs. For now, Goldsmith indicates that Brooks profiles as the No. 3 option in Cincinnati's backfield, but the rookie sixth-rounder has made some notable plays in training camp and it's plausible that he could push Perine for slotting behind Brown as the summer rolls along.