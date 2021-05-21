Perine should have a role in the Cincinnati offense this season, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic.

Bengals OC Brian Callahan has made it clear he wants to use Joe Mixon more, but the team will still need a backup RB to take some snaps, and for the first time in years it won't be passing-down specialist Giovani Bernard (now with Tampa Bay). Perine is much different from Bernard, of course, offering size and power rather than agility and receiving skills. Fortunately for the Bengals, Mixon is a well-rounded back who can be trusted for any down and distance, giving the team flexibility in terms of which snaps the backup handles. Perine was an effective runner in limited action last year, taking 63 carries for 301 yards (4.8 YPC) and three TDs, including a 13-95-2 rushing line Week 16 at Houston. The other competitors for backup work in Cincinnati are rookie sixth-round pick Chris Evans, undrafted rookie Pooka Williams and 2019 sixth-round pick Trayveon Williams.