Perine finished the 2020 season with nine carries for 51 yards in a Week 17 loss against the Ravens. He ended the season with 63 carries for 301 yards and three touchdowns, along with 11 catches for 66 yards.

Perine isn't especially fast or shifty, but he proved capable as the backup to Gio Bernard after Joe Mixon got hurt. He's a free agent this offseason.