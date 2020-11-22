Perine rushed five times for 19 yards and caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington.

Perine actually had one more rushing yard on four fewer carries than an ineffective Giovani Bernard, but Bernard handily outperformed Perine as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and should continue to see the majority of backfield reps in Joe Mixon's (foot) absence. With Mixon on IR, Perine should maintain change-of-pace duties behind Bernard against the Giants in Week 12.