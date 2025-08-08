Perine didn't get any touches but played four of 15 snaps with the first-team offense in Thursday's preseason opener at Philadelphia, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Chase Brown played the other 11 first-team snaps and took eight touches for 48 yards. Neither Brooks nor Perine appeared to play after the second drive, with rookie Tahj Brooks taking over and dominating carries into the second half. This seems like a decent preview of what to expect during the regular season -- namely, Perine getting some playing time on pass plays but not seeing much of the ball. The question is whether he or Brooks would have more value in the event of a Brown injury.