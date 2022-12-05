Perine had 21 carries for 106 yards along with six catches for 49 yards in the Bengals' Week 13 win over the Chiefs.

Perine consistently converted first downs against the Chiefs, often breaking tackles in the process. About the only thing he didn't do was get into the end zone, instead seeing Chris Evans record the go-ahead receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter. Even if Joe Mixon returns next week, Perine has likely earned a bigger role in the Bengals offense than he had prior to Mixon's concussion.