Perine caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

Operating as the No. 2 running back behind Chase Brown, Perine failed to record a single carry in the contest. The 29-year-old was a distant afterthought in the Bengals' offensive plans, playing just 13 of Cincinnati's 52 offensive snaps while Brown was on the field for 39 snaps and handled 24 total touches. Barring an injury to Brown, Perine will likely hold very little fantasy value going forward, keeping him off the fantasy radar as anything more than an insurance policy. Next up for the veteran is a Week 2 matchup against the Jaguars.