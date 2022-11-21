Perine came up big in relief of an injured Joe Mixon on Sunday, catching four passes for 52 yards and three touchdowns, along with 11 carries for 30 yards.

Mixon left late in the first half with a concussion, and Perine took over the majority of the running back duties. Trayveon Williams also chipped in with two late carries. If Mixon can't return next week, Perine will be a priority pickup, albeit with a tough matchup on the road against the Titans.