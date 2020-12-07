Perine had three carries for seven yards during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Dolphins.
The 25-year-old played 17 of 52 offensive snaps while Giovani Bernard handled 14 touches in the defeat. The Bengals previously indicated they expect Joe Mixon (foot) to be back from injured reserve this week, which would push Perine further down the depth chart.
