Bengals' Samaje Perine: Thumb injury not serious
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perine (thumb) avoided a severe injury during Sunday's loss to the Vikings and hasn't been ruled out to face the Broncos in Week 4, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Perine underwent an MRI after having been forced out of Sunday's loss to Minnesota, but those evaluations didn't reveal any significant damage. The veteran has handled a change-of-pace role behind Chase Brown, though he's handled just six touches on offense across three regular-season appearances. Tahj Brooks would stand to handle additional work if Perine did miss any time.
More News
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Won't return vs. Minnesota•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Exits with thumb injury•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Limited to kick-return duties•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Targeted twice in Week 1•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Takes four snaps with starters•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Set to work behind Brown•