Perine (thumb) avoided a severe injury during Sunday's loss to the Vikings and hasn't been ruled out to face the Broncos in Week 4, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perine underwent an MRI after having been forced out of Sunday's loss to Minnesota, but those evaluations didn't reveal any significant damage. The veteran has handled a change-of-pace role behind Chase Brown, though he's handled just six touches on offense across three regular-season appearances. Tahj Brooks would stand to handle additional work if Perine did miss any time.