Perine rushed four times for 10 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 43-36 overtime win over the Titans.

The Bengals were chasing the Titans on the scoreboard much of the afternoon and Chase Brown and Perine combined for just 16 carries, as Joe Burrow fired off 48 pass attempts. Perine is a touchdown-or-bust desperation RB3 in fantasy whose main value comes in the form of being Brown's backup. Cincinnati has been linked to a potential trade for a running back ahead of next week's deadline.