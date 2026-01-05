Perine rushed eight times for 42 yards and caught three of four targets for 10 yards in Cincinnati's 20-18 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Perine's eight carries were his fourth-most in a game this season, and the veteran running back wraps up the 2025 campaign with 382 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries. He added 17 catches for 87 scoreless yards. Perine is under contract through 2026 on a $1.4 million salary. He'll turn 31 years old in September and likely isn't guaranteed to make the 53-man roster out of training camp next summer.