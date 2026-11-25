Perine turned six carries into 26 yards and caught all four of his targets for 71 yards during the Bengals' 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Monday.

The Commanders' defense focused its attention toward slowing down both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That opened up the field for Perine, with most of his production coming on a 44-yard catch late in the second quarter, and the drive ended with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Higgins. Perine finished second on the Bengals in both catches and receiving yards behind tight end Mike Gesicki, and the former's 26 rushing yards were well ahead of Chase Brown's six. Perine has at least 10 touches on offense in each of his last three games, but Cincinnati's offense is mustering only 79.4 rushing yards per game, which is third-worst in the NFL. Given Brown's struggles this season, Perine could take on a larger role in the backfield for Week 12 against the Saints on Sunday.