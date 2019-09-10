Bengals' Samaje Perine: Virtually unused Sunday
Perine saw just one snap against the Seahawks on Sunday and wasn't given a carry.
The new addition from the Redskins was up against it with a short time to learn the Bengals offense, but even after Joe Mixon got hurt in the third quarter, the Bengals still didn't look for him.
