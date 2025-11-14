Perine (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

With Perine -- who didn't practice this week -- unavailable and targeting a return to action Nov. 23 against the Patriots, Tahj Brooks is in line to serve as Chase Brown's top backup this weekend. The Bengals also have the option of elevating RBs Gary Brightwell and/or Kendall Milton from their practice squad ahead of Week 11 action.