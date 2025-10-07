default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Perine had four carries for 27 yards and two catches for two yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

More importantly, Perine played 27 offensive snaps, good for 47 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps. As Chase Brown continues to struggle, especially in the running game, Perine might continue to cut into his snap share.

More News