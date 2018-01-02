The Bengals signed Orndoff to a reserve/future contract Monday, Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Orndoff finished the 2017 campaign as a member of the Cincinnati practice squad and will likely get a shot to compete for a roster spot in training camp this summer. The Pittsburgh product is still awaiting his NFL debut after going undrafted last April.

