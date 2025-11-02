Clifford (coach's decision) will be the Bengals' inactive third quarterback against the Bears on Sunday.

Joe Flacco (right shoulder) was cleared to play Sunday, so Clifford will serve as the Bengals' emergency third quarterback while Jake Browning operates as the backup. As the emergency QB3, Clifford is restricted from playing unless both Flacco and Browning are removed from the game due to injury, illness or ejection.