Clifford (coach's decision) is inactive and will be Cincinnati's emergency third quarterback for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against Pittsburgh.

This has become the norm for Clifford since he was signed to the active roster Oct. 31. Joe Flacco will log another start for the Bengals on Sunday, while Jake Browning will work in the No. 2 role. Clifford could be pushed off the roster when Joe Burrow (toe), who returned in limited fashion to practice this week, is activated off IR.