The Bengals signed Clifford to a reserve/futures contract Monday.

Clifford spent most of the 2025 season on the Bengals' practice squad after failing to make the Packers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He did not appear in a regular-season game for Cincinnati but was briefly on the active roster to serve as the team's emergency quarterback for Weeks 9 and 11. The 2023 fifth-rounder has not appeared in a regular-season game in each of the last two years, but he'll remain with the Bengals organization and participate in offseason activities with an eye toward making the active roster for 2026.