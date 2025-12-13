The Bengals activated Heyward (lower leg) from injured reserve Friday, and he does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Heyward had his 21-day practice window open Wednesday and was a full participant in all three practices during Week 15 prep, which was enough for the Bengals to activate him from IR ahead of Sunday's game. Heyward has mostly served on special teams and has logged 10 takcles (four solo) through eight regular-season games.