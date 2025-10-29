The Bengals placed Heyward (fibula) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Heyward sustained a hairline fracture to his fibula during the Bengals' Week 8 loss to the Jets. He'll be required to miss at least the next four games and would be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 7. However, the severity of the injury means Heyward will likely be sidelined beyond that four-game window. He mostly contributed on special teams through the first eight games of the regular season, but his absence will also deplete the Bengals' depth at linebacker.