Bengals' Shaka Heyward: Signs contract with Cincinnati
Jan 5, 2026
Bengals signed Heyward to a one-year contract Monday.
Heyward spent time on injured reserve in 2025 due to a lower leg injury but was able to play in the final four games of the regular season. He mostly contributed on special teams and finished with 16 tackles (four solo) across 12 games.
