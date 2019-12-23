Play

The Bengals claimed Finch off waivers via the Titans on Monday.

Finch suited up in eight games for the Titans this campaign, making 27 tackles (20 solo) and 1.5 sacks. It's unclear if the 24-year-old will suit up for Week 17, but he'll add some depth to the linebacker heading into the end of the season.

