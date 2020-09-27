Williams (calf) is listed as active Week 3 against Philadelphia, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Williams appeared to have the backing of the coaching staff this week despite being limited in each practice session, but he'll ultimately end up taking the field for his season debut. The 29-year-old is coming off back-to-back 100-tackle seasons, but is expected to serve primarily in a depth role as he's eased back into action.