Williams (calf) returned to practice Monday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Williams didn't practice over the past two weeks, but now he's trending in the right direction. He's likely just operating in a limited capacity, and Wednesday's practice report will provide a better idea about his Week 3 availability. Williams may work in a reserve role when he returns to game action, as Vonn Bell is likely the No. 1 strong safety.
