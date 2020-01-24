Play

Williams recorded 114 tackles (80 solo), one sack, three defended passes and one interceptions cross 16 regular-season games in 2019.

Williams played an every-down role at strong safety for the Bengals in 2019, surpassing 1,000 defensive snaps in a season for the first time in his career. He's on track to reprise a similar role for Cincinnati in the 2020 season, giving him respectable value in IDP formats.

