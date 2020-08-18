Williams was carted off the field at practice Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The nature and severity of Williams' injury remain undisclosed. The 29-year-old fought through multiple issues last season, but he still managed to play an every-down role though all 16 games.
