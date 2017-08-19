Bengals' Shawn Williams: Carted off with elbow injury
Williams was carted off from Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs with an elbow injury and will not return.
This potentially is a pretty big blow for the Bengals. Williams had 81 tackles last year in 15 games along with three interceptions and was expected to start at safety.
