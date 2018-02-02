Williams (back) recorded 49 tackles, three pass breakups, one interception and two fumble recoveries over 11 games in 2017.

Williams had a solid but unspectacular 2017 campaign, allowing quarterbacks to achieve an 85.6 passer rating when throwing into his coverage while grading out as Pro Football Focus' 34th-ranked safety against the pass. However, he struggled to stay healthy, missing the season opener while recovering from a dislocated elbow and then four more games as the season went on due to a lingering hamstring issue before getting knocked out of the Bengals' regular-season finale with an undisclosed back injury. The 2013 third-rounder remains under contract with Cincinnati for another three seasons and could have IDP appeal in 2018 if he retains the starting job at strong safety.