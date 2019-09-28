Play

Williams (back) will play in Monday's game versus the Steelers, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Williams practiced in a limited fashion this week, but this was simply a precautionary measure. He's had solid success this season with back-to-back, nine-tackle games, and he'll look to get on board with a turnover against Mason Rudolph, who has thrown an interception in each game this year.

