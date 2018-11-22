Bengals' Shawn Williams: Dealing with hamstring injury
Williams was a limited participant at practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Williams played 77 of 79 defensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals, but apparently sustained the hamstring injury. The fact the 27-year-old was still able to practice on a limited basis is a positive sign, but the specifics of injury remains unclear.
