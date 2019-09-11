Bengals' Shawn Williams: Different formations in opener
Williams often played in a three-safety formation for the Bengals in Week 1, playing a hybrid safety-linebacker role 25 percent of the time, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
From a fantasy IDP standpoint, for at least one week it actually resulted in less production for Williams. He had 110 tackles last season, but had only four on Sunday.
More News
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Pick-six in season finale•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Six tackles in loss•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Leads team in tackles Week 13•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Practicing in full•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Notches fourth interception Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Replacing Henry
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including Hunter...