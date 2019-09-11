Williams often played in a three-safety formation for the Bengals in Week 1, playing a hybrid safety-linebacker role 25 percent of the time, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

From a fantasy IDP standpoint, for at least one week it actually resulted in less production for Williams. He had 110 tackles last season, but had only four on Sunday.

