Williams suffered a dislocated elbow in Saturday's preseason loss against the Chiefs, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Further tests will be needed, but if that diagnosis is true, the best case scenario is that he'll return in October, and it's possible that the injury is season-ending.

The Bengals are already thin at safety and might have to look outside the organization to add another safety. The team could be vulnerable against tight ends and pass-catching running backs as a result.