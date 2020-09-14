Williams (calf) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Williams sat out of Week 1's loss to the Chargers, and he could miss a second straight game to start the season. Considering he hasn't practiced with the team since suffering the injury Aug. 18, it appears he's trending toward another night on the sidelines.
