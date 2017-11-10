Williams sat out of Friday's practice and is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Williams has accrued 33 tackles (22 solo) through seven games this season, which is near the same pace he was on last season when he compiled 81 tackles. If Williams is unable to play, the Bengals will only have two healthy safeties left: George Iloka and Clayton Fejedelem.