Bengals' Shawn Williams: Ejected for targeting
Williams was ejected from Sunday's win over the Colts for a targeting violation on a hit against Andrew Luck, Patrick Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Williams was ejected in the first quarter and ended up with only one tackle. He appeared to be leading with his helmet as Luck was diving headfirst on a scramble play, and the two made helmet-to-helmet contact.
