Bengals' Shawn Williams: Expected to play Week 6
Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Williams (thigh) is day-to-day but on track for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Williams has been invaluable in IDP formats across five contests, having racked up 43 tackles (31 solo). He's still looking to log his first sack or takeaway of the season, however. If Williams were forced to miss any time, Clayton Fejedelem would be thrust into an important role in Cincinnati's secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Some of the biggest names at wide receiver have struggled mightily of late. Is it time to consider...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...