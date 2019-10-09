Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Williams (thigh) is day-to-day but on track for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Williams has been invaluable in IDP formats across five contests, having racked up 43 tackles (31 solo). He's still looking to log his first sack or takeaway of the season, however. If Williams were forced to miss any time, Clayton Fejedelem would be thrust into an important role in Cincinnati's secondary.